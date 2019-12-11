25641 S ONTARIO Drive

Amenities

Fully Furnished Home, upgraded in 2014, features three large bedrooms, and three bathrooms plus dining area, living room, and bonus room. All counter tops in the kitchen and the two downstairs baths are high end granite. Custom made oak kitchen cabinets with base featuring 18 heavy duty pull out drawers and a lazy-susan. Kitchen sinks are over-sized, 21'' X 15'' by 10 '' deep. Planter window over sink. All tile back splash. Pantry wall is 8 feet long, with twelve oak doors. New tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Eleven new low E, argon filled Windows. Security Doors. Large lot with mature trees, three Date Palm, Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Lime, eucalyptus trees and Pomegranate bush.. Bay windows in front bedroom/office and upstairs bedroom. Large loft area. Side patio covers 1/4 o