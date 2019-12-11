All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 25641 S ONTARIO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
25641 S ONTARIO Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:07 PM

25641 S ONTARIO Drive

25641 South Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25641 South Ontario Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Home, upgraded in 2014, features three large bedrooms, and three bathrooms plus dining area, living room, and bonus room. All counter tops in the kitchen and the two downstairs baths are high end granite. Custom made oak kitchen cabinets with base featuring 18 heavy duty pull out drawers and a lazy-susan. Kitchen sinks are over-sized, 21'' X 15'' by 10 '' deep. Planter window over sink. All tile back splash. Pantry wall is 8 feet long, with twelve oak doors. New tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Eleven new low E, argon filled Windows. Security Doors. Large lot with mature trees, three Date Palm, Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Lime, eucalyptus trees and Pomegranate bush.. Bay windows in front bedroom/office and upstairs bedroom. Large loft area. Side patio covers 1/4 o

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive have any available units?
25641 S ONTARIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive have?
Some of 25641 S ONTARIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25641 S ONTARIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25641 S ONTARIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25641 S ONTARIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25641 S ONTARIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25641 S ONTARIO Drive offers parking.
Does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25641 S ONTARIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive have a pool?
No, 25641 S ONTARIO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 25641 S ONTARIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25641 S ONTARIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25641 S ONTARIO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25641 S ONTARIO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College