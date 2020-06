Amenities

Fully furnished Seasonal Rental. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage, formal living room and family room. Located in the gated Sun Lakes community of Palo Verde. Come enjoy all the amenities Sun Lakes has to offer, golf, pickleball, restaurants, walking trails, fitness center, pools and much more. Located in an Adult community, certain age restrictions apply.