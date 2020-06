Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in adult +55 community. (tenant must be over 55 years old and no minor children allowed to live here). This is an Un-Furnished long term rental. Beautiful guard gated community with lots of amenities including Golf, tennis, swimming and plenty of activities and clubs to join. This house has a private fenced backyard and on a corner lot with a 2 car attached garage. Split floorplan house with carpet and tile throughout.