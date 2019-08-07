All apartments in Sun Lakes
24111 S AGATE Drive

24111 South Agate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24111 South Agate Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional 2 bed+ den on the Sun Lakes golf course. Perfectly positioned on the 8th tee, Neutral decor and upgrades from entry courtyard to pool area. Tile, shutters, fans and corian counter tops throughout. Options include built-in wine fridge and trash compactor. A spacious plan with formal living/dining rm and family rm. Master has bay window, shower seat and lg walk-in closet. Guest room is ext 4 ft with walk in closet. Watch moonrises by heated pool and large deck with BBQ grill and Kiva. The 2.5 car garage has built in cabinets, overhead attic storage, epoxy floor and golf cart parking. Security system, recirculating hot water and soft water system, Brand new water heater, BBQ grill and oven. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.Absolutely NO PETS or SMOKING ALLOWED. Also for sale MLS#5877956

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24111 S AGATE Drive have any available units?
24111 S AGATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 24111 S AGATE Drive have?
Some of 24111 S AGATE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24111 S AGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24111 S AGATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24111 S AGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24111 S AGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 24111 S AGATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24111 S AGATE Drive offers parking.
Does 24111 S AGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24111 S AGATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24111 S AGATE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24111 S AGATE Drive has a pool.
Does 24111 S AGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 24111 S AGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24111 S AGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24111 S AGATE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24111 S AGATE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24111 S AGATE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
