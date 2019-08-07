24111 S AGATE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Exceptional 2 bed+ den on the Sun Lakes golf course. Perfectly positioned on the 8th tee, Neutral decor and upgrades from entry courtyard to pool area. Tile, shutters, fans and corian counter tops throughout. Options include built-in wine fridge and trash compactor. A spacious plan with formal living/dining rm and family rm. Master has bay window, shower seat and lg walk-in closet. Guest room is ext 4 ft with walk in closet. Watch moonrises by heated pool and large deck with BBQ grill and Kiva. The 2.5 car garage has built in cabinets, overhead attic storage, epoxy floor and golf cart parking. Security system, recirculating hot water and soft water system, Brand new water heater, BBQ grill and oven. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.Absolutely NO PETS or SMOKING ALLOWED. Also for sale MLS#5877956