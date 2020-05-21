23828 S VACATION Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking tennis court

This is a fully furnished vacation home. ''Viva La Vida on Vacation Way, Living Life!'' This 2bdrm/2ba,Low Maintenance, Integra Block Villa is Nestled on a Lush Grass & Tree Filled Common Area in the Award Winning Gated Community of Oakwood! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling with Upgrades Galore! This Greatroom Floorplan Glistens w/New 18' Tile & All New Window Coverings.The Bdrms are Softened w/ New Neutral Carpet. The Designer Paint Tones Highlight the Vaulted Ceilings w/ New Lighting Fixtures & Fans. The Granite Countertops in the Kitchen & Baths Sparkle w/ All New Chrome Plumbing Fixtures, New Stainless Steel Appliances and Travertine Backsplash Glaze the already Spacious Kitchen. Non-smoking home. House is located close to the clubhouse, pro-shop, tennis Courts, exercise center. Seasonal Rates - Winter $3600 (not available Jan-April); Spring (May) - $2,100; Summer (June-September) - $1,700; Fall - $2,000 (October-November); Early Winter (December) - $2,200. Utility caps of $100 apply from May-September.