Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:40 PM

23828 S VACATION Way

23828 South Vacation Way · (480) 400-6040
Location

23828 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
tennis court
This is a fully furnished vacation home. ''Viva La Vida on Vacation Way, Living Life!'' This 2bdrm/2ba,Low Maintenance, Integra Block Villa is Nestled on a Lush Grass & Tree Filled Common Area in the Award Winning Gated Community of Oakwood! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling with Upgrades Galore! This Greatroom Floorplan Glistens w/New 18' Tile & All New Window Coverings.The Bdrms are Softened w/ New Neutral Carpet. The Designer Paint Tones Highlight the Vaulted Ceilings w/ New Lighting Fixtures & Fans. The Granite Countertops in the Kitchen & Baths Sparkle w/ All New Chrome Plumbing Fixtures, New Stainless Steel Appliances and Travertine Backsplash Glaze the already Spacious Kitchen. Non-smoking home. House is located close to the clubhouse, pro-shop, tennis Courts, exercise center. Seasonal Rates - Winter $3600 (not available Jan-April); Spring (May) - $2,100; Summer (June-September) - $1,700; Fall - $2,000 (October-November); Early Winter (December) - $2,200. Utility caps of $100 apply from May-September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23828 S VACATION Way have any available units?
23828 S VACATION Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23828 S VACATION Way have?
Some of 23828 S VACATION Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23828 S VACATION Way currently offering any rent specials?
23828 S VACATION Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23828 S VACATION Way pet-friendly?
No, 23828 S VACATION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 23828 S VACATION Way offer parking?
Yes, 23828 S VACATION Way does offer parking.
Does 23828 S VACATION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23828 S VACATION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23828 S VACATION Way have a pool?
No, 23828 S VACATION Way does not have a pool.
Does 23828 S VACATION Way have accessible units?
No, 23828 S VACATION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23828 S VACATION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23828 S VACATION Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23828 S VACATION Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23828 S VACATION Way does not have units with air conditioning.
