23816 S HARMONY Way

12 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL! Walking distance to Oakwood country club, his spacious villa has been nicely updated, painted and is clean and ready for occupancy May 15th. Large eat in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. Dining area is currently being used as an office. Split bedroom floor plan. Second bedroom can be used as den/office as well. Master bedroom features large shower enclosure, double sinks and walk-in closet Spacious 2 car garage has built in cabinets Relaxing patio opens to lush greenbelt. Walk to Oakwood country club for a relaxing meal or partying with friends.