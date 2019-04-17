All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

23816 S HARMONY Way

23816 South Harmony Way · No Longer Available
Location

23816 South Harmony Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
12 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL! Walking distance to Oakwood country club, his spacious villa has been nicely updated, painted and is clean and ready for occupancy May 15th. Large eat in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. Dining area is currently being used as an office. Split bedroom floor plan. Second bedroom can be used as den/office as well. Master bedroom features large shower enclosure, double sinks and walk-in closet Spacious 2 car garage has built in cabinets Relaxing patio opens to lush greenbelt. Walk to Oakwood country club for a relaxing meal or partying with friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23816 S HARMONY Way have any available units?
23816 S HARMONY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 23816 S HARMONY Way have?
Some of 23816 S HARMONY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23816 S HARMONY Way currently offering any rent specials?
23816 S HARMONY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23816 S HARMONY Way pet-friendly?
No, 23816 S HARMONY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 23816 S HARMONY Way offer parking?
Yes, 23816 S HARMONY Way offers parking.
Does 23816 S HARMONY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23816 S HARMONY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23816 S HARMONY Way have a pool?
No, 23816 S HARMONY Way does not have a pool.
Does 23816 S HARMONY Way have accessible units?
No, 23816 S HARMONY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23816 S HARMONY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23816 S HARMONY Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23816 S HARMONY Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23816 S HARMONY Way does not have units with air conditioning.
