23712 S HARMONY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled Portofino Villa w/high end finishes. New 5 panel doors & hardware. Huge eat-in kitchen w/ loads of new upper glass cabinets w/inside, above & under cabinet lighting, crown molding and cabinet hardware. Gorgeous retro backsplash, sleek quartz countertops, breakfast bar + new low profile built-in micro, slide-in gas range & Bosch dishwasher. S/S undermount single basin farm sink. Tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, huge entry, dining & great room w/lovely new custom built bookcases flanking the newly tiled fireplace pre-wired for TV/cable New luxury vinyl plank flooring & new carpet in master + added door from master bdrm to mstr bath fore extra privacy. Master bath has raised vanity, dual sinks, marble countertops + completely new shower surrounds in both baths