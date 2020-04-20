23602 S DESERT DANCE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy this luxurious home located in Sun Lakes This is a 55+ community has many outdoor amenities including Golf, Tennis, Community Restaurants and more. The home is within a 5 min drive to local shopping, dining and the Intel corporate office. It is also a short 15 min drive to Historic Downtown Chandler, Enjoy a BBQ in the backyard that has patio seating for up to 8! This home has 2 beds, 3 baths and a sleeper sofa in the front office/den. This cul-de-sac home is perfect for those looking to have a quiet retreat in Arizona. Book now!