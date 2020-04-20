All apartments in Sun Lakes
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

23602 S DESERT DANCE Court

23602 South Desert Dance Court · (480) 409-4844
Location

23602 South Desert Dance Court, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy this luxurious home located in Sun Lakes This is a 55+ community has many outdoor amenities including Golf, Tennis, Community Restaurants and more. The home is within a 5 min drive to local shopping, dining and the Intel corporate office. It is also a short 15 min drive to Historic Downtown Chandler, Enjoy a BBQ in the backyard that has patio seating for up to 8! This home has 2 beds, 3 baths and a sleeper sofa in the front office/den. This cul-de-sac home is perfect for those looking to have a quiet retreat in Arizona. Book now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court have any available units?
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court have?
Some of 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court currently offering any rent specials?
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court pet-friendly?
No, 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court offer parking?
Yes, 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court does offer parking.
Does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court have a pool?
No, 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court does not have a pool.
Does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court have accessible units?
No, 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23602 S DESERT DANCE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
