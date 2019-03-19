All apartments in Sun Lakes
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
10625 E ARROWVALE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10625 E ARROWVALE Drive

10625 East Arrowvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10625 East Arrowvale Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Ironwood Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR WATERFRONT home situated on one of the most secluded streets in Ironwood. FULLY REMODELED inside! 2 LARGE bedrooms + den/office w/BUILT-IN BOOKCASE & DBL glass doors, formal dining w/ WAINSCOT FINISHES, kitchen has lg ISLAND, S/S appliances, FARMHOUSE APRON sink & beverage station + QUARTZ SURFACES, tasteful lighting & neutral pallet thru/out.. Master bdrm has expansive closet + killer views of the water. Check out the master bath w/ RAISED double vanities, STAND ALONE SOAKING TUB w/ waterfall faucet + HUGE WALK-IN SHOWER w/double shower head & opposing hot/cold levers. But we're not finished...go outside and see the fabulous ENTERTAINER'S DREAM PATIO w/ TRAVERTINE pavers, LUSH, green TURF spaces, FIRE-PIT area, loads of colorful vegetation....OH, did I mention THE VIEW? :-)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive have any available units?
10625 E ARROWVALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive have?
Some of 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10625 E ARROWVALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive offers parking.
Does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive have a pool?
No, 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10625 E ARROWVALE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
