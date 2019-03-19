10625 E ARROWVALE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPECTACULAR WATERFRONT home situated on one of the most secluded streets in Ironwood. FULLY REMODELED inside! 2 LARGE bedrooms + den/office w/BUILT-IN BOOKCASE & DBL glass doors, formal dining w/ WAINSCOT FINISHES, kitchen has lg ISLAND, S/S appliances, FARMHOUSE APRON sink & beverage station + QUARTZ SURFACES, tasteful lighting & neutral pallet thru/out.. Master bdrm has expansive closet + killer views of the water. Check out the master bath w/ RAISED double vanities, STAND ALONE SOAKING TUB w/ waterfall faucet + HUGE WALK-IN SHOWER w/double shower head & opposing hot/cold levers. But we're not finished...go outside and see the fabulous ENTERTAINER'S DREAM PATIO w/ TRAVERTINE pavers, LUSH, green TURF spaces, FIRE-PIT area, loads of colorful vegetation....OH, did I mention THE VIEW? :-)