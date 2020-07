Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining nook with built in desk, large covered wrap around patio and backs to the Golf Course. Located in Cottonwood community of Sun Lakes, the large living area has laminate wood flooring, with tile in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms only. This home won't last long.