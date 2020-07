10414 East Sunnydale Drive

Amenities

55+ COMMUNITY. OWNER PAYS HOA WHICH INCLUDES CLUB MEMBERSHIP, FITNESS FACILITY AND SECURITY.THIS HOME IS OPEN AND INVITING THE MOMENT YOU WALK THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR. SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM/LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND WET BAR. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. HUGE MASTER BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND SHOWER WITH RAMP. WELL SHADED BACK PATIO WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. INCLUDES 2 CAR GARAGE, FANS IN EVERY ROOM AND ALL APPLIANCES. PATTERNED CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. AMENITIES INCLUDE A STATE OF THE ART RECREATIONAL CENTER (FINISHED BY SPRING) COMPLETE WITH A FITNESS CENTER AND A POOL, GOLF COURSE, TENNIS COURTS. REQUIREMENTS: GOOD CREDIT, NO EVICTIONS AND NO OPEN JUDGMENTS. $55 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, $150.00 ADMIN FEE, SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT. ***PLEASE HAVE DOG APPROVED BEFORE APPLYING***. $1950.00 P/MONTH RENT FOR A 12 MONTH LEASE, $1900 P/MONTH FOR 24 MONTH LEASE