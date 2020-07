Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill tennis court

What a sweet retreat with expansive views of the Cottonwood Golf Course on a north/south lot. 2 master bedrooms + 2 baths. Great room floor plan with breakfast bar & breakfast room. Built-in desk makes for a great work space. Lots of windows with a wrap around patio made for entertaining. Come and enjoy all that Sun Lakes has to offer. Golf, swimming, tennis, pickle ball, & social activities.