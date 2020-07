Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Available May 1st, 2019. Single level Townhouse on the Cottonwood Golf course, short walk to the clubhouse, pool, health club, tennis, Pickleball and more. 1458 sq. ft. 2/2 with vaulted ceilings and lovely patio overlooking golf course. Fully furnished, age restricted community at least one tenant must be 40+ and no one under 19.