Last updated July 15 2020

170 Navajo Trail A

170 Navajo Trl · (928) 274-6565
Location

170 Navajo Trl, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 7

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit A Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished All-Inclusive Quiet Uptown Home - Property Id: 186840

This home is a cozy, FULLY FURNISHED, ready-to-move-in space, perfect for a single person or couple, that is on a quiet dead-end street (no airbnbs allowed) tucked up beyond the center of the Uptown section of Sedona. All utilities are included, namely strong Wifi, electricity, water, gas, trash, and cable tv. The whole house is on Solar, and a water purification system, so the water from all faucets is drinkable. The management promotes conscientious use of resources, and as such is a suitable match for those who share a respect for the environment and the land. There are many trails just 2 minutes walk from the house, at the end of the street. This self-sufficient unit is part of a larger Triplex. But all units are their own, and private. This Unit is on a property dedicated to peace, quiet, and has a wonderfully nurturing, and rejuvenating energy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186840
Property Id 186840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Navajo Trail A have any available units?
170 Navajo Trail A has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 Navajo Trail A have?
Some of 170 Navajo Trail A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Navajo Trail A currently offering any rent specials?
170 Navajo Trail A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Navajo Trail A pet-friendly?
No, 170 Navajo Trail A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sedona.
Does 170 Navajo Trail A offer parking?
No, 170 Navajo Trail A does not offer parking.
Does 170 Navajo Trail A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Navajo Trail A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Navajo Trail A have a pool?
No, 170 Navajo Trail A does not have a pool.
Does 170 Navajo Trail A have accessible units?
No, 170 Navajo Trail A does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Navajo Trail A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Navajo Trail A has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Navajo Trail A have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Navajo Trail A does not have units with air conditioning.
