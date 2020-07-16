170 Navajo Trail A

Amenities

Unit A Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished All-Inclusive Quiet Uptown Home



This home is a cozy, FULLY FURNISHED, ready-to-move-in space, perfect for a single person or couple, that is on a quiet dead-end street (no airbnbs allowed) tucked up beyond the center of the Uptown section of Sedona. All utilities are included, namely strong Wifi, electricity, water, gas, trash, and cable tv. The whole house is on Solar, and a water purification system, so the water from all faucets is drinkable. The management promotes conscientious use of resources, and as such is a suitable match for those who share a respect for the environment and the land. There are many trails just 2 minutes walk from the house, at the end of the street. This self-sufficient unit is part of a larger Triplex. But all units are their own, and private. This Unit is on a property dedicated to peace, quiet, and has a wonderfully nurturing, and rejuvenating energy.

Property Id 186840



No Pets Allowed



