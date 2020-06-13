Apartment List
/
AZ
/
san tan valley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ

Finding an apartment in San Tan Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue
2035 West Gold Dust Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1399 sqft
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue Available 06/15/20 Great Home in San Tan Heights!! - Great open floor plan and neutral tones throughout. Kitchen offers gas stove and granite counters. Large living and dining spaces with tile for easy clean up.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40673 N Glen Meadows Ln
40673 Glen Meadows Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2292 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom home located in San Tan Valley! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1176 W Fruit Tree Ln
1176 West Fruit Tree Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1650 sqft
This home is located in the beautiful Skyline Ranch subdivision! Home has a great and functional floor plan and features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. There are upgrades throughout the home. It is a very nice home and in excellent condition.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Tan Valley! Neutral paint and carpet, and fans throughout! Just a few houses down from one of the neighborhood parks. Close to shopping, golf and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3130 West Five Mile Peak Drive
3130 West Five Mile Peak Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1631 sqft
4 bedroom two bath home with nice upgrades throughout! New countertops in the kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the upgraded carpet and new tough vinyl tile in all wet areas. The inside laundry has a new washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5017 East Smokey Quartz Road
5017 E Smoky Quartz Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33308 N Donnelly Wash Way
33308 North Donnelly Wash Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Great San Tan Valley Location at N Donnelly Wash Way and W Hayden Peak Dr. Beautiful 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, single-family house with 1340sq. of living space with a kitchen that includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29661 N Candlewood Dr
29661 Candlewood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2311 sqft
Rental with a Pool and Golf Course view - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a Den. Home has a private pool and over looks the Johnson Ranch golf course. Has a formal living and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
2712 W Jasper Butte Dr
2712 West Jasper Butte Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2723 sqft
Two Tone paint PAINT & Spacious Home, All Tile Down Stairs in Desirable San Tan Heights Neighborhood! Cute curb appeal with front porch elevation. Combination living/dining room, Spacious Kitchen W/ Island. Den, powder bath downstairs.

1 of 53

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
402 E ANGELINE Avenue
402 East Angeline Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1527 sqft
READY TO GO 3 bed 2 bath This is a must see rental in Pecan Creek South that will not last long! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a great lay out and has been very well kept. The backyard has great landscape and view fencing-great for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
29177 N LILLY Lane
29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2276 sqft
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind.
Results within 1 mile of San Tan Valley

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Queen Creek Ranchos
1 Unit Available
42729 N JACKRABBIT Road
42729 North Jackrabbit Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (Electric, water, trash, pool maintenance & pest control - tenant pays gas) AWESOME 3 bedroom + FENCED PLAY POOL and horse privileges! Over 1900 square feet! Master features BIG walk-in closet with custom storage, separate
Results within 5 miles of San Tan Valley
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5843 E Everhart Lane
5843 Everhart Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1440 sqft
5843 E Everhart Lane Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 2 bath. All tile with gorgeous "wood looking" tile in living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20496 E Colt Dr
20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2437 sqft
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Langley Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,525
3390 sqft
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3932 Kirkland Avenue
3932 W Kirkland Ave, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1870 sqft
This 3 bedroom single story home in Santan is available now! Spacious open floor plan. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookups. Finishes included tile and carpet throughout with warm neutral colors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5903 East Paradise Lane
5903 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Beautiful single family home in Florence! Don't miss this 4 bedroom home in a great community! Price right this home will move quickly! Home has recently been repainted and has new carpet installed throughout the interior.
Results within 10 miles of San Tan Valley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Augusta Ranch
14 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$885
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Tan Valley, AZ

Finding an apartment in San Tan Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Tan Valley 3 BedroomsSan Tan Valley Apartments with Balcony
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with GymSan Tan Valley Apartments with ParkingSan Tan Valley Apartments with Pool
San Tan Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Tan Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Tan Valley Furnished ApartmentsSan Tan Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College