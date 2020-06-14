Apartment List
/
AZ
/
san tan valley
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

10 Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Tan Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
821 E LA PALTA Street
821 E La Palta St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2343 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of San Tan Valley
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Results within 10 miles of San Tan Valley
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
9462 E Kilarea Ave 212233799-001
9462 East Kilarea Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Augusta Ranch beauty! - Situated within the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community this lovely home has 4 bedrooms/2 bath with living room and family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, smooth top range and stainless

1 of 26

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
2821 S SKYLINE --
2821 South Skyline, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Perfect rental! Gourmet kitchen boosts with 42'' white Shaker style cabinetry with soft close, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, oversize pantry and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Tan Valley, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Tan Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Tan Valley 3 BedroomsSan Tan Valley Apartments with Balcony
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with GymSan Tan Valley Apartments with ParkingSan Tan Valley Apartments with Pool
San Tan Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Tan Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Tan Valley Furnished ApartmentsSan Tan Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College