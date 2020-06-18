All apartments in San Tan Valley
Find more places like 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Tan Valley, AZ
/
40673 N Glen Meadows Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

40673 N Glen Meadows Ln

40673 Glen Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Tan Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

40673 Glen Meadows Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
Amazing 4 Bedroom home located in San Tan Valley! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and has over 2200 sq ft! Home features stone veneer, maple cabinets, wood blinds, sunscreens, family, living, dining room and loft, huge master suite with separate tub & shower. One dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $1399 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln have any available units?
40673 N Glen Meadows Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln have?
Some of 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln currently offering any rent specials?
40673 N Glen Meadows Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln is pet friendly.
Does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln offer parking?
No, 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln does not offer parking.
Does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln have a pool?
No, 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln does not have a pool.
Does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln have accessible units?
No, 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40673 N Glen Meadows Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with Gym
San Tan Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College