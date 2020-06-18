40673 N Glen Meadows Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

Amazing 4 Bedroom home located in San Tan Valley! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and has over 2200 sq ft! Home features stone veneer, maple cabinets, wood blinds, sunscreens, family, living, dining room and loft, huge master suite with separate tub & shower. One dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $1399 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!