San Tan Valley, AZ
1552 E MADDISON Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

1552 E MADDISON Circle

1552 Maddison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1552 Maddison Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
New flooring & paint throughout. Beautiful open floorplan with large formal; greatroom, eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinets and walk-in pantry. All BRs are large and 3 out of 4 have walk in closets! Ceiling fans, 10' ceilings. Inside laundry with room for second fridge. Washer/Dryer included. Large yard with covered patio. Community parks and elementary school.App fee: $65 PER adult. 18+ must submit separate app. Drop off: 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal request will be emailed when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.Pet Dep: $350--ONE SMALL ADULT DOG w/owner approval. Submit photo with app. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No puppies. Owner reserves right in increase pet dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 E MADDISON Circle have any available units?
1552 E MADDISON Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 1552 E MADDISON Circle have?
Some of 1552 E MADDISON Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 E MADDISON Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1552 E MADDISON Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 E MADDISON Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 E MADDISON Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1552 E MADDISON Circle offer parking?
No, 1552 E MADDISON Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1552 E MADDISON Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1552 E MADDISON Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 E MADDISON Circle have a pool?
No, 1552 E MADDISON Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1552 E MADDISON Circle have accessible units?
No, 1552 E MADDISON Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 E MADDISON Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 E MADDISON Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 E MADDISON Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1552 E MADDISON Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
