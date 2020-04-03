All apartments in Rio Verde
27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive

27826 North Agua Verde Drive · (480) 773-1482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

27826 North Agua Verde Drive, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Tonto Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
FURNISHED seasonal rental $4500 mo. landlord pays all utilities, 12 month rental at $2400 per mo. tenant pay all utilities. 3 bed. 2 bath 2 car + golf cart garage. Two new smart T.V.s 75'' & 65'' .This home sits on one of the highest lots in this upscale community just 8 miles East of Scottsdale and 8 miles North of Fountain Hills. Great room floor plan with corner fireplace & wall of windows to view the mountains to the East. Kitchen, breakfast room are open to the great room. Guest suite is split from the master and features it's own private bath. large master suite with tray ceiling access to the patio, master bath with double sinks, tub, snail shower, private water closet, & walk in closet. There is a 3rd bedroom which can be used as an office or den and it is off the great room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive have any available units?
27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive have?
Some of 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive does offer parking.
Does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive have a pool?
No, 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
