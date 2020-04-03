27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

FURNISHED seasonal rental $4500 mo. landlord pays all utilities, 12 month rental at $2400 per mo. tenant pay all utilities. 3 bed. 2 bath 2 car + golf cart garage. Two new smart T.V.s 75'' & 65'' .This home sits on one of the highest lots in this upscale community just 8 miles East of Scottsdale and 8 miles North of Fountain Hills. Great room floor plan with corner fireplace & wall of windows to view the mountains to the East. Kitchen, breakfast room are open to the great room. Guest suite is split from the master and features it's own private bath. large master suite with tray ceiling access to the patio, master bath with double sinks, tub, snail shower, private water closet, & walk in closet. There is a 3rd bedroom which can be used as an office or den and it is off the great room.