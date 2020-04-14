27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road

Amenities

Absolutely stunning custom Santa Fe Tuscan style home on the 11th hole of the Tonto Verde Ranch golf course. Gorgeous noche travertine flooring in a versailles pattern throughout the great room, kitchen, baths, and hallways. The master bedroom and one bedroom have beautiful hardwood flooring, while the two additional bedrooms have carpet. Gourmet kitchen features pecan stained alder cabinets, granite countertops, center island with kitchen prep sink, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, and a Subzero refrigerator. The master suite is an ideal retreat with its double door entry, large walk in closet, Jacuzzi jetted tub, dual sinks, and a travertine tiled shower with frameless glass doors. Private fenced rear yard includes more than $40,000 of landscape improvement



including flagstone walkways, pavers, full irrigation, gorgeous cacti, and trees; a perfect place to enjoy the Sonoran sunsets. Driveway, patio, and walkways are pavers. Both AC units were newly installed 2 years ago and have been under service contract since installation.



Designed with great attention to detail, this amazing 3,338 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an oversized 2.5 car garage, with wood faced oversized garage doors, and a separate garage door for golf cart access The lot is meticulously landscaped, with over 17,000 square feet of area.



The Tonto Verde clubhouse features an amazing lap pool, a large Jacuzzi pool, and an entertainment pool; all heated. There is a beautiful fitness center, bocce ball courts, an 18-hole putting course open to all residents and their guests, a gold star restaurant with expansive outdoor patio seating, lending library and so much more!