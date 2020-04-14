All apartments in Rio Verde
Find more places like 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Verde, AZ
/
27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road

27808 North Granite Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rio Verde
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27808 North Granite Mountain Road, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Tonto Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning custom Santa Fe Tuscan style home on the 11th hole of the Tonto Verde Ranch golf course. Gorgeous noche travertine flooring in a versailles pattern throughout the great room, kitchen, baths, and hallways. The master bedroom and one bedroom have beautiful hardwood flooring, while the two additional bedrooms have carpet. Gourmet kitchen features pecan stained alder cabinets, granite countertops, center island with kitchen prep sink, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, and a Subzero refrigerator. The master suite is an ideal retreat with its double door entry, large walk in closet, Jacuzzi jetted tub, dual sinks, and a travertine tiled shower with frameless glass doors. Private fenced rear yard includes more than $40,000 of landscape improvement

including flagstone walkways, pavers, full irrigation, gorgeous cacti, and trees; a perfect place to enjoy the Sonoran sunsets. Driveway, patio, and walkways are pavers. Both AC units were newly installed 2 years ago and have been under service contract since installation.

Designed with great attention to detail, this amazing 3,338 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an oversized 2.5 car garage, with wood faced oversized garage doors, and a separate garage door for golf cart access The lot is meticulously landscaped, with over 17,000 square feet of area.

The Tonto Verde clubhouse features an amazing lap pool, a large Jacuzzi pool, and an entertainment pool; all heated. There is a beautiful fitness center, bocce ball courts, an 18-hole putting course open to all residents and their guests, a gold star restaurant with expansive outdoor patio seating, lending library and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road have any available units?
27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road have?
Some of 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road currently offering any rent specials?
27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road pet-friendly?
No, 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road offer parking?
Yes, 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road offers parking.
Does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road have a pool?
Yes, 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road has a pool.
Does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road have accessible units?
No, 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27808 N GRANITE MOUNTAIN Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rio Verde 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRio Verde 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Rio Verde Apartments with ParkingRio Verde Apartments with Pools
Rio Verde Furnished ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College