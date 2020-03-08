All apartments in Rio Verde
Find more places like 25005 N Puma Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Verde, AZ
/
25005 N Puma Circle
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

25005 N Puma Circle

25005 N Puma Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rio Verde
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

25005 N Puma Cir, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Rio Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rio Verde Gem! Over 55 Community with lots of amenities. - BEAUTIFUL NEWER BUILT HOME LOCATED ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC IN RIO VERDE. Designed and centered around comfortable, flexible living, this 3 bed 2 bath, vaulted ceiling split floor plan includes formal dining, a spacious great room with beautiful floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace adjoining the designer kitchen with S/S GE appliances, white shaker cabinets, slab granite counter tops, tiled back splash, walk in pantry and oversize center island. The master suite boasts a luxury bath with raised his/hers granite vanities, soaking tub, snail shower, water closet and split walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack n Jill bath. The home also features wood plank tile and luxury carpet, laundry w/sink, three car garage, paver drive/patio.Energy efficient! Available for Lease Purchase Option own the home in 12-30 months!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25005 N Puma Circle have any available units?
25005 N Puma Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 25005 N Puma Circle have?
Some of 25005 N Puma Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25005 N Puma Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25005 N Puma Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25005 N Puma Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 25005 N Puma Circle is pet friendly.
Does 25005 N Puma Circle offer parking?
Yes, 25005 N Puma Circle offers parking.
Does 25005 N Puma Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25005 N Puma Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25005 N Puma Circle have a pool?
Yes, 25005 N Puma Circle has a pool.
Does 25005 N Puma Circle have accessible units?
No, 25005 N Puma Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25005 N Puma Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25005 N Puma Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25005 N Puma Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25005 N Puma Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rio Verde 2 BedroomsRio Verde 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rio Verde 3 BedroomsRio Verde Apartments with Garage
Rio Verde Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ
El Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College