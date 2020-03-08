25005 N Puma Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Rio Verde Gem! Over 55 Community with lots of amenities. - BEAUTIFUL NEWER BUILT HOME LOCATED ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC IN RIO VERDE. Designed and centered around comfortable, flexible living, this 3 bed 2 bath, vaulted ceiling split floor plan includes formal dining, a spacious great room with beautiful floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace adjoining the designer kitchen with S/S GE appliances, white shaker cabinets, slab granite counter tops, tiled back splash, walk in pantry and oversize center island. The master suite boasts a luxury bath with raised his/hers granite vanities, soaking tub, snail shower, water closet and split walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack n Jill bath. The home also features wood plank tile and luxury carpet, laundry w/sink, three car garage, paver drive/patio.Energy efficient! Available for Lease Purchase Option own the home in 12-30 months!



No Cats Allowed



