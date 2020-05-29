19013 E POCO RIO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

See your classic home surrounded by palm trees & saguaro's at the end of a private culdesac. Enter the front door, look to your left & view the 500 sq.ft. living room with sunken bar for great entertaining. Tile throughout entire home. Split floor plan, a 450 sq.ft. luxury master bedroom, complete with stack stone fireplace, built in desk, views of pool, his and hers walk in closets. Remolded bathroom with slipper tub, lg. walk in shower. Access to pool out bathroom door.Over sized kitchen complete with all new appliances dlb. wide refrigerator. Views of pool & golf course #11 on Quail Run facing So. offers winter sun and summer shade. Over sized guest bedrooms with fully remolded bathrooms. VIEWS OF FOUR PEAKS newly resurfaced pool deck area. Oversize 2 car & cart epoxy garage floor.