All apartments in Rio Verde
Find more places like 19013 E POCO RIO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Verde, AZ
/
19013 E POCO RIO Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

19013 E POCO RIO Drive

19013 East Poco Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rio Verde
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19013 East Poco Rio Drive, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Rio Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
See your classic home surrounded by palm trees & saguaro's at the end of a private culdesac. Enter the front door, look to your left & view the 500 sq.ft. living room with sunken bar for great entertaining. Tile throughout entire home. Split floor plan, a 450 sq.ft. luxury master bedroom, complete with stack stone fireplace, built in desk, views of pool, his and hers walk in closets. Remolded bathroom with slipper tub, lg. walk in shower. Access to pool out bathroom door.Over sized kitchen complete with all new appliances dlb. wide refrigerator. Views of pool & golf course #11 on Quail Run facing So. offers winter sun and summer shade. Over sized guest bedrooms with fully remolded bathrooms. VIEWS OF FOUR PEAKS newly resurfaced pool deck area. Oversize 2 car & cart epoxy garage floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive have any available units?
19013 E POCO RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive have?
Some of 19013 E POCO RIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19013 E POCO RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19013 E POCO RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19013 E POCO RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19013 E POCO RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19013 E POCO RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19013 E POCO RIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19013 E POCO RIO Drive has a pool.
Does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 19013 E POCO RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19013 E POCO RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19013 E POCO RIO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19013 E POCO RIO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rio Verde 2 BedroomsRio Verde 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rio Verde 3 BedroomsRio Verde Apartments with Garage
Rio Verde Apartments with ParkingPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ
El Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College