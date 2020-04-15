18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY

Amenities

Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling. Powder room off the main areas. Inside laundry. Eat-in kitchen has an abundance of oak cabinets, lots of prep space, SS appliances and pantry cabinets. Master has private entrance and large en-suite that includes a garden soaking tub, separate shower, split double vanity, private toilet room and walk-in closet. Generous sized secondary bedroom. The backyard is a serene oasis with covered patio, cozy conversation areas and desert landscaping. Rio Verde Community has a great rec center with heated pool, spa, tennis & pickle ball courts, 2-18 hole golf courses & clubhouse