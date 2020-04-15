All apartments in Rio Verde
Find more places like 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Verde, AZ
/
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:59 AM

18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --

18709 East Avenida Del Ray · (480) 773-1482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rio Verde
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Rio Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling. Powder room off the main areas. Inside laundry. Eat-in kitchen has an abundance of oak cabinets, lots of prep space, SS appliances and pantry cabinets. Master has private entrance and large en-suite that includes a garden soaking tub, separate shower, split double vanity, private toilet room and walk-in closet. Generous sized secondary bedroom. The backyard is a serene oasis with covered patio, cozy conversation areas and desert landscaping. Rio Verde Community has a great rec center with heated pool, spa, tennis & pickle ball courts, 2-18 hole golf courses & clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- have any available units?
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- have?
Some of 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- currently offering any rent specials?
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- pet-friendly?
No, 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- offer parking?
Yes, 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- does offer parking.
Does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- have a pool?
Yes, 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- has a pool.
Does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- have accessible units?
No, 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY -- does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rio Verde 2 BedroomsRio Verde 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rio Verde 3 BedroomsRio Verde Apartments with Garage
Rio Verde Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ
El Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity