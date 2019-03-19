18619 E TONTO VERDE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

Rented Feb and March 2018. Luxury rental in a upscale golfing community just 8 miles east of Scottsdale and 8 miles north of Fountain Hills. Awesome mountain views from this custom home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with a bonus sitting rm/office just off the master suite. Gorgeous finishes and features including:pecan stained alder cabinets and 8ft solid wood doors into both guest suites, satillo tiled flooring throughout great room and traffic areas, 2 fireplaces, one in the master suite and one in the great room. Ideal north south orientation located on the south end of the driving range.