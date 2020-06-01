18420 E STIRRUP Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking pool tennis court

Welcome to your winter retreat. This lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home is loaded with charm. This time of year you want to be outside and there are so many options for that here! Outdoor sitting/dining areas in the back, side and front of this home. The kitchen has updated appliances. Tile through out and beautifully decorated. This is a fully furnished vacation rental in Rio Verde Country Club, a 55+ community. You have access to the community pool, pickle ball and tennis courts and boccie ball courts. Public golf next door at Tonto Verde and down the road at Trilogy at Verde River.