Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

18420 E STIRRUP Lane

18420 Stirrup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18420 Stirrup Lane, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Rio Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to your winter retreat. This lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home is loaded with charm. This time of year you want to be outside and there are so many options for that here! Outdoor sitting/dining areas in the back, side and front of this home. The kitchen has updated appliances. Tile through out and beautifully decorated. This is a fully furnished vacation rental in Rio Verde Country Club, a 55+ community. You have access to the community pool, pickle ball and tennis courts and boccie ball courts. Public golf next door at Tonto Verde and down the road at Trilogy at Verde River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane have any available units?
18420 E STIRRUP Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane have?
Some of 18420 E STIRRUP Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18420 E STIRRUP Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18420 E STIRRUP Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18420 E STIRRUP Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18420 E STIRRUP Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18420 E STIRRUP Lane offers parking.
Does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18420 E STIRRUP Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18420 E STIRRUP Lane has a pool.
Does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane have accessible units?
No, 18420 E STIRRUP Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18420 E STIRRUP Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18420 E STIRRUP Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18420 E STIRRUP Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
