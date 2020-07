Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in the newest Robson active adult community. This is a very popular Dolce model located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities within Saddlebrooke Ranch. All you need to do is bring your cloths and toothbrush this homes comes ready for you to live in for one month eleven months or any time in between. Rent varies by season please contact the property manager for details. $2,700 IS LOW SEASON RATE. THIS HOME IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.