175 West Leatherwood Avenue
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:54 PM

175 West Leatherwood Avenue

175 Leatherwood Avenue · (480) 581-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

175 Leatherwood Avenue, Pinal County, AZ 85140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Month Free or 3 Months Discounted - Your Choice! (After the 3 months discounted rate rent adjusts to $1,700 per month)

If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!

If you’ve been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you’ve found it! Lease today with no money down and buy when you are ready. Finance this home with Trio and earn up to 5% in down payment assistance just by making your payments on time!

For a self-guided tour go online to Rently.

Rent this home or if you are looking to buy, Trio lease-to-own is also available. No down payment is required.

Go to thinktrio for more details or call 855-USE-TRIO.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 West Leatherwood Avenue have any available units?
175 West Leatherwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 175 West Leatherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
175 West Leatherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 West Leatherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 175 West Leatherwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinal County.
Does 175 West Leatherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 175 West Leatherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 175 West Leatherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 West Leatherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 West Leatherwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 175 West Leatherwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 175 West Leatherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 175 West Leatherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 175 West Leatherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 West Leatherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 West Leatherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 West Leatherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
