175 West Leatherwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1 Month Free or 3 Months Discounted - Your Choice! (After the 3 months discounted rate rent adjusts to $1,700 per month)



If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!



If you’ve been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you’ve found it! Lease today with no money down and buy when you are ready. Finance this home with Trio and earn up to 5% in down payment assistance just by making your payments on time!



For a self-guided tour go online to Rently.



Rent this home or if you are looking to buy, Trio lease-to-own is also available. No down payment is required.



Go to thinktrio for more details or call 855-USE-TRIO.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.