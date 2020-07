Amenities

Home Sweet Home! You'll love this amazing 2bed/2bath gem nestled in the secluded Oro Valley Country Club Executive Town Homes. Kitchen is complete with an abundance of cabinet space and all brand new Whirlpool Stainless Steele appliances: Stove, Fridge, dishwasher, and Microwave! Enclosed, private back patio with additional storage space! A/C! Water/sewer/trash included! Community Pool! This one won't last long! Call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com