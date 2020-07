Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal playground trash valet volleyball court

Welcome to Villas at San Dorado!



Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Oro Valley, AZ, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Features include gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and GE appliances, generous walk-in closets, 9 ft. ceilings, additional storage, and in-home washer/dryer. Select apartments offer spectacular mountain views.



At Villas at San Dorado you are privileged to many community amenities, including resort-style swimming pool and cabanas, 24-hour fitness gym with virtual personal trainers, outdoor fireside lounge with flat screen TVs, yoga studio, and clubhouse. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you and your four-legged family member.