Amenities

w/d hookup garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Single-family 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an attached 1 car garage. Located in the Cerbat Elementary School District! This home includes washer and dryer hookups, ceiling fans, gas stove, a fenced yard and much more! This home is located within driving distance to shopping centers, KRMC Hospital, food and more! Rental Insurance is required to rent this home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5713192)