Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

2366 E Parkside Dr

2366 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Parkside Drive, Mesquite Creek, AZ 86440
Mesquite Creek

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Visit our website at bhcrent.com Home in gated community of Mesquite Creek. 2bdrm, 2bths. master suites. Gas Stove. Two car attached garage landscaped backyard. Owner pays HOA, Trash and Sewer. Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 E Parkside Dr have any available units?
2366 E Parkside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2366 E Parkside Dr have?
Some of 2366 E Parkside Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 E Parkside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2366 E Parkside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 E Parkside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2366 E Parkside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite Creek.
Does 2366 E Parkside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2366 E Parkside Dr offers parking.
Does 2366 E Parkside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2366 E Parkside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 E Parkside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2366 E Parkside Dr has a pool.
Does 2366 E Parkside Dr have accessible units?
No, 2366 E Parkside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 E Parkside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2366 E Parkside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2366 E Parkside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2366 E Parkside Dr has units with air conditioning.
