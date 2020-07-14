2366 Parkside Drive, Mesquite Creek, AZ 86440 Mesquite Creek
Amenities
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Visit our website at bhcrent.com Home in gated community of Mesquite Creek. 2bdrm, 2bths. master suites. Gas Stove. Two car attached garage landscaped backyard. Owner pays HOA, Trash and Sewer. Tenant pays utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2366 E Parkside Dr have any available units?
2366 E Parkside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2366 E Parkside Dr have?
Some of 2366 E Parkside Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 E Parkside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2366 E Parkside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.