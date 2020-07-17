All apartments in Maricopa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

44192 W Griffis

44192 West Griffs Drive · (602) 818-2511 ext. 00
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44192 West Griffs Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 44192 W Griffis · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Villages 3 BR/2 BA Community Heated Pool! - NEWER CARPET AND INSIDE PAINT. Nice Single Level home in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado. The Villages has so much to offer, Walk, Bike, Pools, Work Out, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Basketball courts, Several Community Parks and Splash pad. This sharp 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a nice lot with plenty of space for a pool. Lots of Tile in the house. Good sized master with its private bath and Walk-In Closet. Large Great Room is open to the Eating area and the Kitchen. Lowest price in the Villages. Walking distance to community amenities and shopping. Amazing location and neighborhood. All appliances convey with the home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44192 W Griffis have any available units?
44192 W Griffis has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44192 W Griffis have?
Some of 44192 W Griffis's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44192 W Griffis currently offering any rent specials?
44192 W Griffis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44192 W Griffis pet-friendly?
No, 44192 W Griffis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 44192 W Griffis offer parking?
No, 44192 W Griffis does not offer parking.
Does 44192 W Griffis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44192 W Griffis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44192 W Griffis have a pool?
Yes, 44192 W Griffis has a pool.
Does 44192 W Griffis have accessible units?
No, 44192 W Griffis does not have accessible units.
Does 44192 W Griffis have units with dishwashers?
No, 44192 W Griffis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44192 W Griffis have units with air conditioning?
No, 44192 W Griffis does not have units with air conditioning.
