958 Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage media room tennis court

Perfect & Comfortable Vacation Home, 45+ Active Adult Community. Available June 2020 through December 2020. - Available June 2020 through December 2020!! Don't miss the opportunity for come to sunny Arizona. This Fantastic Two Master Suite Home with a 2-Car Garage is light and bright with Beautiful Tile Flooring throughout. A Remodeled Kitchen with Granite, newer Appliances and pullouts. Both Bathrooms have been updated. The Pavered Back Patio is very private and Perfect for Relaxing or Entertaining! All this in the Premiere Active Adult Community of Leisure World with 36 holes of private golf, new tennis complex, pickle ball, swimming pools, library, state of the art fitness center, theater, arts and crafts, billiard room, and much more! Ask about our summer rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5598122)