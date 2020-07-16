All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 958 Leisure World.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
958 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

958 Leisure World

958 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

958 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 958 Leisure World · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
Perfect & Comfortable Vacation Home, 45+ Active Adult Community. Available June 2020 through December 2020. - Available June 2020 through December 2020!! Don't miss the opportunity for come to sunny Arizona. This Fantastic Two Master Suite Home with a 2-Car Garage is light and bright with Beautiful Tile Flooring throughout. A Remodeled Kitchen with Granite, newer Appliances and pullouts. Both Bathrooms have been updated. The Pavered Back Patio is very private and Perfect for Relaxing or Entertaining! All this in the Premiere Active Adult Community of Leisure World with 36 holes of private golf, new tennis complex, pickle ball, swimming pools, library, state of the art fitness center, theater, arts and crafts, billiard room, and much more! Ask about our summer rates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 Leisure World have any available units?
958 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 958 Leisure World have?
Some of 958 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
958 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 958 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 958 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 958 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 958 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 958 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 958 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 958 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 958 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 958 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 958 Leisure World?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity