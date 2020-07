Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

QUITE COUNTRY LIVING IN 3/4 ACRE. Home with 2 bedrooms, one bath. Open floor plan updated new kitchen in 2019, new cabinets, new carpet, new AC/Heating mini splits. Owner does not want cats or any farm animals. Up to 2 horses on property $100.00 monthly charge per horse.. Don't pass up this opportunity to have your horses in your back yard. Room for toys, boats, RV.Home recently painted inside and out.