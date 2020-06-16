All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:13 PM

12451 W EL NIDO Lane

12451 West El Nido Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12451 West El Nido Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a pool in Litchfield Park. This updated home features vaulted ceiling, upgraded baseboards, updated flooring and a new water heater in 2017. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, smooth top electric range, white cabinetry, cabinet hardware and a beautiful center island. This large backyard is an entertainers dream. Large extended covered patio, artificial grass and a large fenced pool area. The pool has a baja step and plenty of cool deck for patio furniture. Close to shopping, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane have any available units?
12451 W EL NIDO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane have?
Some of 12451 W EL NIDO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12451 W EL NIDO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12451 W EL NIDO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12451 W EL NIDO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12451 W EL NIDO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12451 W EL NIDO Lane offers parking.
Does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12451 W EL NIDO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12451 W EL NIDO Lane has a pool.
Does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane have accessible units?
No, 12451 W EL NIDO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12451 W EL NIDO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12451 W EL NIDO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12451 W EL NIDO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
