12451 W EL NIDO Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a pool in Litchfield Park. This updated home features vaulted ceiling, upgraded baseboards, updated flooring and a new water heater in 2017. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, smooth top electric range, white cabinetry, cabinet hardware and a beautiful center island. This large backyard is an entertainers dream. Large extended covered patio, artificial grass and a large fenced pool area. The pool has a baja step and plenty of cool deck for patio furniture. Close to shopping, restaurants and more!