Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

WELCOME HOME! Walk into this open and inviting formal living room and dining room - walk into large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space open to great room. Gas Stove! Kitchen is open to great room with built in entertainment center. Upstairs is 3 Good sized bedrooms PLUS Very Large Master bedroom AND loft area. Bedrooms are carpet and Loft and Master are Laminate Wood Look. Master Bathroom has separate shower and garden tub. Executive Height Vanities in both Bathrooms. HUGE walk in closet for master. Lots of windows for natural light. 2 car garage with a 2 car carport also. This home is equipped with a car charger for electric car - located on side of garage. Please call regarding pet requests.