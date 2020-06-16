All apartments in Marana
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive

8431 North Douglas Fir Drive · (520) 309-8048
Marana
Location

8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ 85743
Marana Golf Continental Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has a king. Stainless appliances, 2 car garage, everything you need to show up with your luggage, groceries, and maybe a bottle of wine to enjoy your stay! Mountain and golf course views! Tee off at the near by Quarry Pines Golf Club. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive have any available units?
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive have?
Some of 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marana.
Does 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive does offer parking.
Does 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8431 N Douglas Fir Drive has units with dishwashers.
