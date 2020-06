Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Unique and Beautiful two story- 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath home Located in Continental Ranch on Tucson's northwest side...Great location close to everything Tucson has to offer with great Mountain View's and 2 back yards 1/3 acre of premium lots with lots of privacy.

This home also features: open floor plan with fire place, A/C, laundry room, entire downstairs is tiled, entire upstairs has appealing hardwood flooring, 2 car garage. Call or text 520-312-1367. A Level Up Realty llc