Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

5332 W Winding Desert Drive

5332 West Winding Desert Drive · (520) 877-4940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5332 West Winding Desert Drive, Marana, AZ 85658
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1887 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Are you ready to enjoy some beautiful weather in Arizona? Gorgeously remodeled in 2017, this property offers the very best of privacy and the outdoor living, with golf course and mountain views. Fully furnished with tastefully selected furniture, bedding, and decorations, this 2BD/2BA home with den is located in a lovely( only one person has to be) 55+ age-restricted gated community in Heritage Highlands @ Dove Mountain. The fabulous community center with sparkling pool, spa, fitness center, tennis, golfing, and more! Rent price includes all living costs except food, entertainment, and travel. Please contact the seller for preview; available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 W Winding Desert Drive have any available units?
5332 W Winding Desert Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 5332 W Winding Desert Drive have?
Some of 5332 W Winding Desert Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 W Winding Desert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5332 W Winding Desert Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 W Winding Desert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5332 W Winding Desert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marana.
Does 5332 W Winding Desert Drive offer parking?
No, 5332 W Winding Desert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5332 W Winding Desert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 W Winding Desert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 W Winding Desert Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5332 W Winding Desert Drive has a pool.
Does 5332 W Winding Desert Drive have accessible units?
No, 5332 W Winding Desert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 W Winding Desert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 W Winding Desert Drive has units with dishwashers.
