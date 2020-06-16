5332 W Winding Desert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Are you ready to enjoy some beautiful weather in Arizona? Gorgeously remodeled in 2017, this property offers the very best of privacy and the outdoor living, with golf course and mountain views. Fully furnished with tastefully selected furniture, bedding, and decorations, this 2BD/2BA home with den is located in a lovely( only one person has to be) 55+ age-restricted gated community in Heritage Highlands @ Dove Mountain. The fabulous community center with sparkling pool, spa, fitness center, tennis, golfing, and more! Rent price includes all living costs except food, entertainment, and travel. Please contact the seller for preview; available now!