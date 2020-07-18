5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground bbq/grill tennis court

Remodeled Popular Lennar One Story HM. Great Room Floor Plan. Spacious Living, Family & Dining Areas. Big Guest Bedrooms. Open Eat-In Kitchen with Peninsula Island, Breakfast Nook with Bay Window, & Big Pantry. Plenty of Counter Space & Storage. Double French Doors to Backyard. Rear Patio covers the entire rear side of the home. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM with Double French Doors to Covered Patio. Low Care LARGE backyard Perfect for Entertaining with Separate Brick Paver Patio & Artificial Turf. North-South orientationLaundry Room with Brand new Black stainless-steel washer and dryer. Located in desirable Dove Mountain, minutes to Ritz Carlton Resort & Gallery Golf & Sports Club. Community park with playground, tennis, BBQ & dog area.EZ access to I-10 via Twin Peaks Rd. See 3 D Virtual Tou