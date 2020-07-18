All apartments in Marana
Find more places like 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marana, AZ
/
5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:57 PM

5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive

5100 West Wild Burro Spring Drive · (520) 207-0903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5100 West Wild Burro Spring Drive, Marana, AZ 85658
Quail Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Remodeled Popular Lennar One Story HM. Great Room Floor Plan. Spacious Living, Family & Dining Areas. Big Guest Bedrooms. Open Eat-In Kitchen with Peninsula Island, Breakfast Nook with Bay Window, & Big Pantry. Plenty of Counter Space & Storage. Double French Doors to Backyard. Rear Patio covers the entire rear side of the home. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM with Double French Doors to Covered Patio. Low Care LARGE backyard Perfect for Entertaining with Separate Brick Paver Patio & Artificial Turf. North-South orientationLaundry Room with Brand new Black stainless-steel washer and dryer. Located in desirable Dove Mountain, minutes to Ritz Carlton Resort & Gallery Golf & Sports Club. Community park with playground, tennis, BBQ & dog area.EZ access to I-10 via Twin Peaks Rd. See 3 D Virtual Tou

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive have any available units?
5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive have?
Some of 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd
Marana, AZ 85743

Similar Pages

Marana 1 BedroomsMarana 2 Bedrooms
Marana Apartments with ParkingMarana Dog Friendly Apartments
Marana Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Florence, AZSan Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZ
Corona de Tucson, AZFlowing Wells, AZSahuarita, AZGreen Valley, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Continental Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity