12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Don't miss this great home! Move in ready. This home is One of the BEST rental home is available in Heritage Highland with stunning views of the #6 green/fairway at the Highlands at Dove Mountain. Spacious Great Room floor plan is light & bright Home features split bedroom plan, Large open kitchen, SS appliances, plantation shutters, Large laundry room, tile floors throughout except for bedrooms. Lovely master suite has updated walk-in shower and double vanities. Extended garage for golf cart storage.