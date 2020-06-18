All apartments in Marana
12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane

12939 North Sunrise Canyon Lane · (520) 877-4940
Location

12939 North Sunrise Canyon Lane, Marana, AZ 85658
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1889 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this great home! Move in ready. This home is One of the BEST rental home is available in Heritage Highland with stunning views of the #6 green/fairway at the Highlands at Dove Mountain. Spacious Great Room floor plan is light & bright Home features split bedroom plan, Large open kitchen, SS appliances, plantation shutters, Large laundry room, tile floors throughout except for bedrooms. Lovely master suite has updated walk-in shower and double vanities. Extended garage for golf cart storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane have any available units?
12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane have?
Some of 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marana.
Does 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane does offer parking.
Does 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
