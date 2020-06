Amenities

Come live in an established Gladden farm community where everyone is welcomed and loved.This bright and spacious 3 BR w/den & 3 BA two-story house with an upstairs loft and 2 1/2 car garage wood tile floors, new carpet and fresh paint accentuate the state-of-the-art features found throughout the home. Enjoy entertaining with large kitchen island, modern appliances and gas range. Large, low maintenance backyard(see pictures to see that greenbelt will be behind house even after later development of gladden farms) with fire pit and covered patio make it absolutely imperative to see this spectacular home! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZhageefDCRJ&mls=