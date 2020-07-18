All apartments in Marana
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12031 W. Formosa Lane

12031 West Formosa Lane · (520) 618-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12031 West Formosa Lane, Marana, AZ 85653
Rancho Marana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12031 W. Formosa Lane · Avail. Aug 24

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
12031 W. Formosa Lane Available 08/24/20 Backyard Oasis in Marana! - Available in August! Negotiable long-term Lease Terms available. Beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,653 sqft home with a fantastic backyard oasis. Many wonderful features that will make you want to call this home. Kitchen has updated appliances, upgraded dishwasher that is so quiet you will wonder if it is running. Laundry room is upstairs! No lugging laundry up the stairs. Pool size yard with hot tub provides a wonderful, relaxing haven. The loft can be used as a study room, craft room, play room or whatever you desire. It can be converted to a 4th bedroom. Ceiling fans throughout home. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

APPLICATIONS TAKEN THROUGH OUR WEBSITE WWW.RGROUPPM.COM/APPFOLIO

(RLNE4590122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12031 W. Formosa Lane have any available units?
12031 W. Formosa Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 12031 W. Formosa Lane have?
Some of 12031 W. Formosa Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12031 W. Formosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12031 W. Formosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 W. Formosa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12031 W. Formosa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12031 W. Formosa Lane offer parking?
No, 12031 W. Formosa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12031 W. Formosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 W. Formosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 W. Formosa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12031 W. Formosa Lane has a pool.
Does 12031 W. Formosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 12031 W. Formosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12031 W. Formosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12031 W. Formosa Lane has units with dishwashers.
