Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

11288 N Vista Ranch Place

11288 North Vista Ranch Place · (520) 582-9075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11288 North Vista Ranch Place, Marana, AZ 85658
Skyranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Elegant 4 bedroom 5 bath home in gated Sky Ranch Estates. Open space behind home provides unobstructed Catalina mountain views. Enjoy the sunrise and cool evenings from the east-facing covered patio. Inside you will find a formal dining room, spacious great room with fireplace, open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and cozy breakfast nook. Den/family room off the kitchen can be used as an office or media room. High ceilings and alder doors throughout the home. Tile floors extend through the main areas. Lots of storage and 3 car garage. Truly a beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11288 N Vista Ranch Place have any available units?
11288 N Vista Ranch Place has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 11288 N Vista Ranch Place have?
Some of 11288 N Vista Ranch Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11288 N Vista Ranch Place currently offering any rent specials?
11288 N Vista Ranch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11288 N Vista Ranch Place pet-friendly?
No, 11288 N Vista Ranch Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marana.
Does 11288 N Vista Ranch Place offer parking?
Yes, 11288 N Vista Ranch Place offers parking.
Does 11288 N Vista Ranch Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11288 N Vista Ranch Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11288 N Vista Ranch Place have a pool?
No, 11288 N Vista Ranch Place does not have a pool.
Does 11288 N Vista Ranch Place have accessible units?
No, 11288 N Vista Ranch Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11288 N Vista Ranch Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11288 N Vista Ranch Place has units with dishwashers.

