11288 N Vista Ranch Place.

Amenities

Elegant 4 bedroom 5 bath home in gated Sky Ranch Estates. Open space behind home provides unobstructed Catalina mountain views. Enjoy the sunrise and cool evenings from the east-facing covered patio. Inside you will find a formal dining room, spacious great room with fireplace, open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and cozy breakfast nook. Den/family room off the kitchen can be used as an office or media room. High ceilings and alder doors throughout the home. Tile floors extend through the main areas. Lots of storage and 3 car garage. Truly a beautiful home.