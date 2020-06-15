All apartments in Marana
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:01 PM

10218 N Turquoise Moon Way

10218 North Turquoise Moon Way · (520) 882-3750
Location

10218 North Turquoise Moon Way, Marana, AZ 85743
Sonoran Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
internet access
Private outdoor paradise with Heatable Pool and Spa. Rates dependent on season, terms, and included utilities. Backs up to the De Anza Trail and Riparian Preserve, great for hikes, birdwatching and biking. Home has breathtaking 360 degree Mtn Views. Pets and alternate terms negotiable. Home features 3 bedrooms with sitting room off master and 2 baths. Sleeps up to 6. All utilities available, including premier cable package with high speed internet . Pristine condition with cozy gas fireplace at great room, plantation shutters throughout, brand new carpet, garden tub and more. Even your own private grapefruit tree. Call LA for availability and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way have any available units?
10218 N Turquoise Moon Way has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way have?
Some of 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way currently offering any rent specials?
10218 N Turquoise Moon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way is pet friendly.
Does 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way offer parking?
No, 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way does not offer parking.
Does 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way have a pool?
Yes, 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way has a pool.
Does 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way have accessible units?
No, 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10218 N Turquoise Moon Way has units with dishwashers.
