Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

90 Lakemaster Ln

90 Lakemaster Lane · (909) 720-0407
Location

90 Lakemaster Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1630 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
VACATION/WINTER/HOLIDAY RENTAL ONLYBeautifully Pool home. Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac, centrally located neighborhood. Features stylish furnishings, large screen televisions. Decorated in light tones for a relaxing feel. Bathrooms have a spa like quality. Great for entertaining. Well stocked kitchen. Expansive travertine patio, gas grill & plenty of comfy patio furniture. Large deep blue pool and fire pit. View the sunset from the enclosed front patio.Home is located in the central part of town, close to launch ramp, London Bridge, restaurants, downtown area for all the happenings in Havasu. Indoors or out, this is the home to experience the Havasu lifestyle.Daily Rate: $195.00 -$275.00 (2 night minimum) Holiday Rate: $300.00 (3 night minimum)Weekly Rate: $1400.00Summer Rate: $2800.00 (Electric & Natural Gas capped, guest responsible for overage)Winter Rate: $2600.00 (Electric & Natural Gas capped, guest responsible for overage)Prices and Availability subject to change. AZ taxes will be applied to all rentals 29 days or less. Utilities rates - Electric & Natural Gas are capped

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

