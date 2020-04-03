90 Lakemaster Ln

Amenities

VACATION/WINTER/HOLIDAY RENTAL ONLYBeautifully Pool home. Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac, centrally located neighborhood. Features stylish furnishings, large screen televisions. Decorated in light tones for a relaxing feel. Bathrooms have a spa like quality. Great for entertaining. Well stocked kitchen. Expansive travertine patio, gas grill & plenty of comfy patio furniture. Large deep blue pool and fire pit. View the sunset from the enclosed front patio.Home is located in the central part of town, close to launch ramp, London Bridge, restaurants, downtown area for all the happenings in Havasu. Indoors or out, this is the home to experience the Havasu lifestyle.Daily Rate: $195.00 -$275.00 (2 night minimum) Holiday Rate: $300.00 (3 night minimum)Weekly Rate: $1400.00Summer Rate: $2800.00 (Electric & Natural Gas capped, guest responsible for overage)Winter Rate: $2600.00 (Electric & Natural Gas capped, guest responsible for overage)Prices and Availability subject to change. AZ taxes will be applied to all rentals 29 days or less. Utilities rates - Electric & Natural Gas are capped