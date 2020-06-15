All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4080 Vagabond Dr.

4080 Vagabond Drive · (928) 453-3500 ext. 203
Location

4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4080 Vagabond Dr. · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views. Home features a great room floor plan w/ big comfortable furnishings and a large flat screen TV. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, bar area, eating bar w/ bar stools and a large dinning area. The beautiful master suite has a king bed and a large master bath with soak tub and walk in tile shower. The other two guest rooms also feature king beds. Gorgeous front yard all landscaped and on drip system. Fenced backyard with huge patio and a gorgeous pool. 2 Garage space available plus the huge driveway. Wireless internet included. Don't miss out on this stunning home. Pool heated by propane. $75 Cap on Utilities. Dogs accepted with a $200 non refundable pet fee per dog.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4356128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Vagabond Dr. have any available units?
4080 Vagabond Dr. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4080 Vagabond Dr. have?
Some of 4080 Vagabond Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Vagabond Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Vagabond Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Vagabond Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4080 Vagabond Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4080 Vagabond Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Vagabond Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4080 Vagabond Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4080 Vagabond Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Vagabond Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4080 Vagabond Dr. has a pool.
Does 4080 Vagabond Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4080 Vagabond Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Vagabond Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4080 Vagabond Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4080 Vagabond Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4080 Vagabond Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
