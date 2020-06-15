4080 Vagabond Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views. Home features a great room floor plan w/ big comfortable furnishings and a large flat screen TV. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, bar area, eating bar w/ bar stools and a large dinning area. The beautiful master suite has a king bed and a large master bath with soak tub and walk in tile shower. The other two guest rooms also feature king beds. Gorgeous front yard all landscaped and on drip system. Fenced backyard with huge patio and a gorgeous pool. 2 Garage space available plus the huge driveway. Wireless internet included. Don't miss out on this stunning home. Pool heated by propane. $75 Cap on Utilities. Dogs accepted with a $200 non refundable pet fee per dog.



No Cats Allowed



