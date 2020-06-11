All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:41 PM

3393 Jamaica Blvd

3393 South Jamaica Boulevard · (714) 261-9712
Location

3393 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL STARTING MAY 1, 2020. Private Home with Lake View, Mountain View and Heated Pool. Spacious floor plan for entertaining and relaxing. The home has just been recently upgraded and remolded throughout. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floors. Master bedroom and guest bedroom are carpeted. The large living room has a beautiful mosaic fireplace, high ceilings, ceiling fan, 60 in. Smart TV, recliner sofa and love seat very tastefully decorated. Adjacent to the living room is the dining room, breakfast bar and kitchen that overlooks the pool, with lake view and mountains. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliance, serving window perfect for outside entertainment kitchen is well equipped with cookware, silverware, dinnerware, and much more. More...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3393 Jamaica Blvd have any available units?
3393 Jamaica Blvd has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3393 Jamaica Blvd have?
Some of 3393 Jamaica Blvd's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 Jamaica Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Jamaica Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Jamaica Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3393 Jamaica Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3393 Jamaica Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3393 Jamaica Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3393 Jamaica Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 Jamaica Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Jamaica Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3393 Jamaica Blvd has a pool.
Does 3393 Jamaica Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3393 Jamaica Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Jamaica Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3393 Jamaica Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3393 Jamaica Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3393 Jamaica Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
