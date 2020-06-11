3393 Jamaica Blvd

Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL STARTING MAY 1, 2020. Private Home with Lake View, Mountain View and Heated Pool. Spacious floor plan for entertaining and relaxing. The home has just been recently upgraded and remolded throughout. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floors. Master bedroom and guest bedroom are carpeted. The large living room has a beautiful mosaic fireplace, high ceilings, ceiling fan, 60 in. Smart TV, recliner sofa and love seat very tastefully decorated. Adjacent to the living room is the dining room, breakfast bar and kitchen that overlooks the pool, with lake view and mountains. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliance, serving window perfect for outside entertainment kitchen is well equipped with cookware, silverware, dinnerware, and much more. More...