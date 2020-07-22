All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3145 Arapaho Dr 102

3145 Arapaho Dr · (928) 530-3426 ext. 216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3145 Arapaho Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unfurnished Long Term House - Don't be fooled! This is a single family home on a split lot! No shared walls! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the South side of Havasu. Split floor plan, indoor laundry hook up, extra large 2 car garage 30' deep x 8' high door! Stainless steel appliances. Large fenced back yard with large covered pergola patio! Tile roof, carpet in living room and bedrooms, tile in kitchen/dining. Vaulted ceilings through out! Easy access to highway 95 and shopping. No pets. Ask for Liela

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 have any available units?
3145 Arapaho Dr 102 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 have?
Some of 3145 Arapaho Dr 102's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Arapaho Dr 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 offers parking.
Does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 have a pool?
No, 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 have accessible units?
No, 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3145 Arapaho Dr 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
