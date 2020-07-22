3145 Arapaho Dr 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unfurnished Long Term House - Don't be fooled! This is a single family home on a split lot! No shared walls! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the South side of Havasu. Split floor plan, indoor laundry hook up, extra large 2 car garage 30' deep x 8' high door! Stainless steel appliances. Large fenced back yard with large covered pergola patio! Tile roof, carpet in living room and bedrooms, tile in kitchen/dining. Vaulted ceilings through out! Easy access to highway 95 and shopping. No pets. Ask for Liela



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968843)