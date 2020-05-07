All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:48 AM

2950 Coconino Dr

2950 Coconino Dr · (928) 855-9805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2950 Coconino Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home on the south side of town near Thunderbolt Middle School, with a sparkling pool and spa, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 car boat deep garage. RV GARAGE NOT INCLUDED. There is 1,824 sq ft of living area and an open floor plan with split bedrooms. When you enter the house, you walk into an open and inviting living room with panoramic windows & sliders that provide a picturesque view of the beautifully designed pool & spa which is set against a well landscaped backyard. This home will accept up to two pets with additional monthly pet rent of $25.00 per pet, per month. There is indoor laundry with a washer/dryer provided. Monthly pool service is included with rent - tenant is responsible for all other utilities. The refundable security deposit is $3075.00 and there is an additional $250 one time, nonrefundable re-key/move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Coconino Dr have any available units?
2950 Coconino Dr has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2950 Coconino Dr have?
Some of 2950 Coconino Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Coconino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Coconino Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Coconino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 Coconino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2950 Coconino Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2950 Coconino Dr does offer parking.
Does 2950 Coconino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 Coconino Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Coconino Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2950 Coconino Dr has a pool.
Does 2950 Coconino Dr have accessible units?
No, 2950 Coconino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Coconino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Coconino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Coconino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Coconino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
