2950 Coconino Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Beautiful home on the south side of town near Thunderbolt Middle School, with a sparkling pool and spa, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 car boat deep garage. RV GARAGE NOT INCLUDED. There is 1,824 sq ft of living area and an open floor plan with split bedrooms. When you enter the house, you walk into an open and inviting living room with panoramic windows & sliders that provide a picturesque view of the beautifully designed pool & spa which is set against a well landscaped backyard. This home will accept up to two pets with additional monthly pet rent of $25.00 per pet, per month. There is indoor laundry with a washer/dryer provided. Monthly pool service is included with rent - tenant is responsible for all other utilities. The refundable security deposit is $3075.00 and there is an additional $250 one time, nonrefundable re-key/move-in fee.